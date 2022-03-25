Dampare must arrest any prophet who gives fake prophecy on Ghana vs Nigeria’s game - Abeiku Santana

Abeiku sounds warning to Prophets

Ghanaian journalist, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has sounded a strong warning to some prophets planning on predicting Ghana versus Nigeria’s game.



The game comes off on March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



According to the seasoned journalist on his ‘Ekwanso Dwodwo’ show on Okay FM, the upcoming match between the two African teams is only a game hence if any predictions made by any prophet goes sideways he will make sure Dampare comes for them.



“On Friday Ghana is meeting with Nigeria, the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers. It's a game, if Ghana Black Stars scores the Super Eagles of Nigeria it won't help with the cedi depreciation. If Nigerians also score Ghana it won't help with the crude oil prices.

“It is a game we will be playing. No pastor should involve himself in this match, if you are a pastor listen to me, don't involve yourself in this match. If any pastor prophesies or predicts that this team will score or this team will not and the prophesy fails, I will make Dampare arrest you,” he said.



Meanwhile, in 2021, the Ghana Police Service sounded a word of caution to prophets and pastors about prophecies in the country.



The police advised them to be measured in their utterances as regards prophetic statements, or risk serving a jail term of five years.



In an earlier report by GhanaWeb, whilst some persons believe the IGP’s directive was in the right direction, others believed that prophets should be allowed to do their work without any restrictions.



