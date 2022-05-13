Dampare’s pictures should be on books for younger generations to emulate – Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu has said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s face should be on notebooks and textbooks in the country for his contribution to discipline in the country.
According to the singer, the IGP’s pictures should be on books, for the younger generation to follow in his footsteps.
Sharing a photo of himself and the IGP on Facebook on Thursday, 12 May 2022, the singer said: “There is no way that I will visit my homeland and not meet this man.
“I admire him so much.”
The singer continued that he “is a man that has brought discipline to Our nation, IGPDAMPARE … His pictures should be on notebooks and textbooks in Ghana, for the younger generations to emulate…”
Read the full post below:
