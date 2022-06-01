Dancegod Lloyd makes suggestions to cure ‘boring’ dance moves for song promotion

Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd creates dance moves for 'Down Flat'

Dancers told to up their game



Awards schemes urged to appreciate dancers



After concerns were raised that dance moves aimed at promoting songs on social media platforms, particularly, TikTok, are becoming monotonous and boring, Dancegod Lloyd, one of the dancers involved in the trade has responded, suggesting that dancers cannot be blamed for the circumstance.



In his interview with Sammy Flex, the professional dancer said the dance moves are created based on the lyrical content of the songs they are to promote. Additionally, considering the fact that the artiste whose song is being promoted would want a dance move that could be easy so as to court public participation, it has always been a challenge.



“When I am creating something, I think about the artiste a lot. I actually work with the artiste a lot. When I go to them, I tell them the moves I have brought on the table or on board and ask them which one they feel comfortable with because most of the artistes don’t know how to dance,” he said.

“The only thing we have to do is, maybe they should do songs that we can do new dance steps to,” Lloyd further stated.



A number of musicians have had their songs blow following the introduction of dance moves by professional dancers. These videos were shared on TikTok as the public was urged to join the craze. A few years back, the narrative was not the same as digital media had not grown to that level.



The likes of Kelvynboy, Kuami Eugene, and Captain Planet have all had hit songs which were partly made possible as a result of dance videos.



Meanwhile, Dancegod Lloyd has said it's about time awards schemes recognised dancers for their efforts in promoting songs.



