0
Menu
Entertainment

Dancegod Lloyd performs emotive dance to Blacko’s ‘Soja’

70314543 Dancegod Lloyd

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

In a video spanning about two and a half minutes, Ghanaian sensational dancer Dancegod Lloyd has both brought the lyrics to Black Sherif’s new song ‘Soja’ and also demonstrated why he is respected in urban dance culture.

Directed, shot and edited by Enibaid, the footage begins with the dance character running out of the dark during a rainy night into a place of light in the middle of a road. This is where the performance starts, during which he gives the legendary Adowa dance an urban interpretation in tandem with the creative rhythm of the song.

The video ends with a scene where the dance character goes into the tall grasses and seeks rest on a log. Once he sits, his hand touches something. It is the “mystery box” referred to in the song.

When he unzips what appears to be brief case, his face lights up emotionally by the discovery and physically by the resplendence of what lies therein.

Content, he zips the case again and rises to leave.

Released on Monday, 3 October 2022, the footage of the dance performance, by the time of this publication, has been viewed by almost 50,000 people.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame