Dancegodlloyd speaks after rumours he parted ways with DWP Academy

Popular Ghanaian dancer, DancegodLloyd

A statement from Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as ‘Dancegodlloyd’, has been interpreted by some persons as a confirmation of rumors that he has parted ways with the ‘DWP’ Academy.

In the last couple of days, rumors have been rife that Dancegod, who is a co-founder of the ‘Dance With a Purpose’ (DWP) Academy wasn’t on good terms with his other partners.



It was said that the ‘dance god’ had parted ways with the Academy following a misunderstanding he had with one of the managers of the group, Quables.



The rumors intensified when he was absent on stage while the team played their role as backup dancers for American singer, Usher, at the Global Citizen Concert.



This happens to be the Academy’s second international recognition after featuring in Beyoncé’s ‘King Already’ music video and Dancegodlloyd who has been touted as the team’s ‘poster boy’ wasn’t present to relish the moment.



In the quest to calm waters after the event, Nicholas Botchway popularly known as ‘Afrobeast’, one of the founders of the Academy, tried to convince the public that Dancegodlloyd was absent because he had to attend to another equally important assignment in Nigeria.

“Dancegod Lloyd happened to be in Nigeria during the rehearsals. He missed 90% of the entire rehearsal sessions and even though he was through with his project before the final rehearsal kicked off, he couldn’t join the crew to perform because the list of dancers had already been submitted to the Global Citizen Festival event organizers.



“The thing is, they wanted a certain amount of number and Dancegod Lloyd wasn’t available at the time,” Afrobeast earlier said in an interview with Hitz FM.



But in a twist of events, Dancegodlloyd in a TikTok live session has dispelled the narrative.



This was when a fan asked why he was absent on stage during the group’s performance with Usher.



The worried fan also quizzed whether the rumors flying out there concerning his fallout with the team were really true and he said:

“Don’t let anyone lie to you. Don’t let them lie to you. I have done what I can do and the rest is up to them. People are ungrateful and they will always be ungrateful. Remember that.”



“I do things for people from the deepest part of my heart and I don’t want anything in return,” the dancer added.



Watch the video below:



