Dancehall artistes are very calm – Field Marshall

Field Marshall, Dancehall artist

Upcoming Dancehall artiste, Field Marshall, has mentioned that dancehall artists are very calm and not rude as they are presumed to be.

Speaking in an interview on the ‘Weekend Rush’ show on Y 107.9 FM with Konkonsa Kester, he mentioned that Dancehall artists were very calm and their music acts were rather rude.



“Most of the dancehall artists are very calm people, it’s the lyrics and act that is rude”. He said.

He added that he was inspired by Jamaican artists Shaggy, Sizzla and Sean Paul and legendary Ghanaian artist Rex Omar.



He finally mentioned that he wishes to feature Akon, D Black, Damian Marley and Sizzla on a song in his career. He finally entreated listeners to stream his songs on digital platforms and support him.