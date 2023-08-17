Dancehall can be fused into Highlife – Amboolley tells Shatta Wale, Stonbwoy others

Highlife singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

It is emerging that, the Ghanaian music scene in recent times has been dominated by foreign music genres especially Dancehall music which is now by Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, among others.

However, legendary Highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley thinks it is wrong to fully adopt the genre and make it look as though it is a Ghanaian craft when it originated from another country.



According to Ambolley, although the music genre is not Ghanaian, artistes can still fuse it into the indigenous Ghanaian highlife music.



The “Simigwa-Do rapper”, while speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM said adopting a foreign style isn’t wrong but there is the need for Ghanaians to make it their own.

“We are growing and different things will happen therefore if we adopt Dancehall and play it in our own way, in our highlife format it will tell our brothers in Jamaica that we have our own style.” Ambolley told Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“We must adopt it a play it in highlife. It will show that we also have something which can be shared with other parts of the world”, he added.