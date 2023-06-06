Dancers in Ghana were initially tagged as rascals – Incredible Zigi

Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi

One of the most popular dance artists in Ghana, Incredible Zigi, has stated that dancers were initially touted as rascals.

"We are trying to change the narrative about dancers in Ghana because initially they said we’re rascals but now we’ve branded it nicely,” he told Amansan Krakye, the host.



However, he is proud that the dancers nowadays are trying to change the narrative by keeping a solid brand.



“We are both trying to push a great agenda and dance is currently evolving in Ghana and I’m so proud to be a part of the people who are trying to change it,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Touching on his supposed rivalry with DancegodLloyd, Incredible Zigi called for a change in mentality among Ghanaians.



He has asked Ghanaians to move away from pitching one person against the other.



“In Ghana, everybody wants to be first and by so doing, they try to kill your career by constantly pitching one person against another, but it’s about time we changed our mentality,” he ended sighted by MyNewsGh.com.