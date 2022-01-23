Dancing referee Somo takes his performance to a wedding

Referee Somo showing off his dance skills at a wedding

A referee who gives spectators another form of entertainment aside from the field action, Alexander Cofie also known as Somo, has moved off the pitch to entertain wedding guests.

In a recent video sighted by GhanaWeb, the dancing referee seemed to have transcended his rhythmic gyrating skills beyond the football field as he was spotted entertaining guests at a marriage ceremony.



Garbed in his official refereeing attire, Somo was seen in the video dancing to the delight of wedding guests who couldn’t help but cheer him on.



Referee Somo has trended on social media in the past months due to the entertainment aspect he adds to his officiating crafts.



Alexander Cofie grabbed public attention after videos of him dancing on the football field to excite spectators went viral.



In October last year, he indicated his readiness to dance at events and in music videos.

"I can dance in music videos. If you want me to perform at your parties too, I can do that", he said in an interview with PulseGhana.



The Bukom community referee has been seen on several occasions dancing to entertain the crowd at halftime at the various match venues where he officiates and at the close of games.



He stated in an interview with TV3 that he chose to dance at the match venue after games because the spectators especially those from the losing side often looked sad after games.



“I dance to entertain spectators because they looked bored so it's my own way of entertaining them by dancing. I have been dancing for a while and before I officiate games, I like to make jokes to create atmosphere especially at halftime when there is no goal,” he said.



But in another interview with PulseGhana, he revealed that he does the refereeing as a part-time job as he is a full-time fire service officer.

“I’m a Ghana National Fire Service personnel [sic],” he said when asked about what he does outside of football.



Watch video below:



