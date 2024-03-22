Daniel Jeddman hints on releasing a soothing gospel song entitled ‘Nyame’ mixed mastered by Posigee, Ghana

Posigee in a photo collage with Daniel Jeddman

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

From “Woara” which happened to have gone viral on several occasions, especially on a video of Black Stars player, Raphael Dwamena on TikTok with over 1.2 Million views, to “Favour” featuring the sensational MOG Music trending on YouTube, Spotify, and many more digital music platforms, Jeddman has significance and success when it comes to imparting in the gospel fraternity both in Africa and diaspora of music and culture.

As much as he’s deeper in the prophetic ministry on TikTok Live, Jeddman is looking forward to releasing another single to bring joy and happiness amid all adversities. He claims the simplicity and depth of “Nyame”, his new upcoming will touch hearts, soothe souls and mend the brokenhearted.



By the effective instrumentality of Posigee (One of the best engineers from Ghana) who mixed and mastered the whole production of “Nyame”, we simply can’t wait to hear the beauty of this song trend all over the world.

Posigee is also the producer of “Country Side” by Sarkodie and Black Sherif alongside other popular songs in Ghana and across the globe.