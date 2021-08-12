Danny Lampo set to perform at African comedy club in UK

Source: Promoter Koolic Live, Contributor

Ghanaian afro dancehall artiste and the Ebony hitmaker Danny Lampo is set to perform at this year's African Comedy Club organized by Akpos Media.

The event is set to take place on the 27th of August 2021 at Empire Lounge with performances from the likes of Mc Tururu, MC D Prince, Papa B, Dj Onomski, MC A1 and Akpos himself, and many more



African Comedy Club is one of the biggest comedy events in the UK and Danny Lampo being billed to perform at the event is a big step for the young budding artist.



He was recently featured on BBC INTRODUCING which has boosted his career as a musician. Right after being featured on BBC INTRODUCING, he was billed to be on the Ghana party in the park and now the African Comedy Club.



The UK-based Italy-born Ghanaian afrobeat, afro dancehall artist Danny Lampo will also perform at Afrobeats in the park Leeds(Uk) with Fameye on the 30th of August 2021.



The event has artistes like Famey, Danny Lampo, Massimo, Star Vicy, Kingsley Rymes, etc.

Coronavirus has taken over the world but that has not stopped the young superstar from shining, he has been on many stages from the start of the year and still getting on many platforms.



His song Ebony has been nominated in the Ghana music awards Uk 2021 edition with some top artists like Jvmme Jae, Drumz, Geo Wellington, Ghetto Boy, Gold Kay, Reggie N Bollie, and PandyLove.



Check out his video below:



