Darko Vibes goes silent after Davido calls him out to donate money - Fans react

Nigerian musician, Davido, has called on his Ghanaian fellows in the music industry to lend him a hand as he receives donations to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.



Davido who has been trending on Twitter called out a few names including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ayibge Edem, Medikal and Darko Vibes to send him money. Medikal who wasted no time sent him $1000.





“Davido wrote in a tweet: If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo” he shared” he requested.



Davido received over 142 million Naira wired to his account from his colleagues and fans.



It all started when he posted a message on Twitter to solicit funds and had his account filled up to the brim, exceeding the expected amount he had requested for.



Darko vibes who in a screenshot circulating suggested he was running away when it was hinted Davido was looking for him to send his donations.



He had fans rolling over on Twitter and reacting in different ways.

A couple of days ago, Darko Vibez granted an interview with Graphic Showbiz and this was what he said when he was asked what he fears more, “Not knowing what the future holds for me scares me a lot. I see a lot of musicians who were very successful who are now broke. I think about that a lot because I want to be successful and take care of my loved ones,” he answered.



Darko Vibes also revealed that placing himself in the spotlight has proven to be a challenging task for him despite his best efforts to stay out of trouble.





