Darko Vibes releases 'Happy Day'

Afrobeats artiste, Darko Vibes

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

After serving Ghanaians with Je Mapelle featuring Nigerian superstar Davido last year, Afrobeats artiste, Darko Vibes is back with a new song Happy Day.

The new single released on September 15 and recorded by P. Prime is a love song and Darko Vibes talks about the love of his life and how he wants to take her on a cruise.



He displays his ability as a multilingual by rapping in Twi, Ga, and English languages. His flow in Pidgin over Afrobeats instrumentation complements his style on the piece.



'Happy Day' comes with a video and is a prelude to his much anticipated EP BUTiFLY.



“I can’t wait for my fans to hear this one. I feel and know my sound has improved and I’ve grown a lot tunefully. Happy Day and the upcoming project will testify to my growth in the industry,” he said.

Darko Vibes has been drawing many music enthusiasts to his headlined show, Crusade alongside La Meme Gang over the years.



He has performed at a number of renowned concerts such as Afronation, Afrochella Promise Land, Live Wired with Rema, Detty Rave, Rapperholic, and R2bees Concert among others.



Darko Vibes has also collaborated with R2bees, Sarkodie, King Promise, NSG, Stonebwoy, Major League Djz, Wizkid, Runtown, and BOJ.



And he has received attention with songs such as Inna Song, Stay Woke, Tomorrow, Bless Me, Problems, and Momo among others.