Darkovibes delivers electrifying performance at O2 alongside Davido

Davido on stage with Darkovibes

Davido headlines O2 Arena concert

Darkovibes performs “Je mappelle” at O2 Arena



Davido’s O2 Arena concert sold in 24 hours



Ghanaian singer, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes, shook the crowd with an outstanding and energetic performance at the O2 Arena alongside Davido.



The artiste performed his popular song “Je mappelle” with the Nigerian maestro in a video that has since gone viral on social media.



Davido on March 5, headlined the much anticipated Grande concert at the O2 Arena which was attended by over 20,000 people in the United Kingdom.

The show saw some of the big names like Stonebwoy, Adekune Gold, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and more in attendance as they aroused a sudden sense of great excitement that thrilled their audience on stage.



Ahead of Davido’s show in London, the Nigerian award-winning artiste as of Thursday, March 3, 2022, had sold out the O2 Arena and not even a single ticket was available for his concert on March 5.



This development was confirmed by the management of the arena on their official Twitter account.



Before his sold-out show this year, Davido first performed at the London O2 Arena in January 2019.



