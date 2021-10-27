Darkovibes on collaboration with Davido, relationship with la meme gang and more

Popular Ghanaian singer, Darkovibes has disclosed some interesting scenes during the video shoot of his latest hot banger, Je’ Mappelle which features Davido.

He has cited some interesting events which unfolded whiles working with the Nigerian singer on his project.



The multi-talented Ghanaian singer also recounts some mind-boggling encounters in his quest to climb the success ladder.



Clarifying separation rumours with his group, the 'La meme gang', Darkovibes has disclosed that they are currently working on several projects.



He has also shared some interesting experiences learnt from his long social media break and many more.

Watch the video below







