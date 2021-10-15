Darkovibes reveals how he got Davido on 'Je m’appelle'

Darkovibes, Artiste

Ghanaian highlife and rap artiste, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, who identifies in the music space as Darkovibes, has revealed how he got the Nigerian-American superstar, Davido on his latest hit, ‘Je m’appelle’.

Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive Show which is aired on Happy98.9FM, he first stated that he chose Davido for the song because the musician is a big man and someone who appreciates African music a lot.



“He loves to see young talents like me pushing hard or pushing the narrative so I met him in town some time ago and I told him that big bro, I’m working on my album and please I’d like you to bless me”, he said. According to Darkovibes, that was all it took to have Davido unhesitatingly agree to feature on his album.

“He came through, shot the video, wore kente in the video and even spoke Ga, and I want to say God bless him and his whole team. I love them”, Darkovibes further expressed.



Je m’appelle is one of the songs of Darkovibes’ Kpanlogo album which features a selection of Africa’s finest musicians including Mr. Eazi, Joey B, King Promise, Runtown, Stonebwoy and of course, Davido.