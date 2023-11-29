Darkovibes sleeps in a single room, he has nothing – Music producer Vacs

Ghanaian music producer, Vacs has revealed the real issues between himself and his ‘brother’ Darkovibes.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the music producer indicated that they were a big family with a clique of talented guys at Mallam a suburb of Accra. He added that as friends, they agreed that they will be helping each other as and when one makes it to the top.



But after, Darko Vibes had a hit song, titled “Tommorrow” he changed his ways. Thus after producing several songs for him.



Darkovibes had also referred to Vacs as a villager in an interview on 3 Music.



In reacting to Darkovibes description of him, Vacs said Darko Vibes lives a fake life on social media as well as living in single room. He also indicated that since he lost his mojo he came back to his route to hold a concert.

Vacs who seemed very peeved with Darko Vibes also indicated he is a sellout for neglecting his boys after he made it to the top.



As a producer who doubles as a musician, Vacs has released a new song titled “Kill me” available on all streaming platforms.



Watch full interview below:



