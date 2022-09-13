Darkovibes to drop new single titled ‘Happy Day’

Darkovibes' 'Happy Day' drops on September 15, 2022

Ghanaian contemporary afrobeat singer/songwriter, Paul Nii Andrew Darko is finally set to release a new single titled "Happy Day”.

Following the release of “Je’Mapelle” with Nigerian singer Davido & “Jealousy", the Ghanaian singer has emerged with a new piece produced by the exceptionally talented 'P.Priime'.



Scheduled to be released on September 15, 2022, the new anticipated single is definitely going to create a “happy atmosphere” for all teaming fans.



“Happy Day makes me feel like taking a highway cruise with a beautiful woman by my side just enjoying that vibe and good company" Darkovibes explained.



He also added that “I travel a lot, and have performed to many different audiences. My lifestyle has definitely played a role in the way I made this song.”



Darkovibes displays an excellent illustration of multilingualism on his brand as he effortlessly flows over a jazzy afrobeat instrumental using Ga and



Pidgin.

“Darkovibes is easily one of the most talented musicians I’ve been blessed to work with. He is always in the studio ready to work,” P. Prime stated.



“Happy Day" was recorded whilst the two were on a holiday in Ada, Ghana.



The song will also be accompanied by a fashionable aesthetically pleasing music video which will also activate the journey to the release of his much



anticipated EP, BUTiFLY.



Darkovibes' upcoming EP has been scheduled for release later this year, 2022.