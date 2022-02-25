Data, fuel, prepaid suddenly vanish when you buy it - Mikki Osei Berko

Dada Boat says data is expensive

Actor says one cannot survive on GH¢100 for days



Price of data killing us, Nikki Samonas



Media personality, Mikki Osei Berko, also known as Dada Boat, is the recent person to complain about the price hike in the country.



According to Mikki, so much money is spent on data and fuel but cannot sustain you for the estimated period, adding that it seems rapture has taken over ECG prepaid, fuel, and data bundles.



In a video published on Instagram, the popular actor who doubles as an ambassador for several brands in Ghana highlighted the plight of citizens



"Nowadays when you but credit, it vanishes in the blink of an eye. Same as petrol, it just disappears. When you buy electricity, it doesn't last long. GH¢100 can not last you for days. If you are not lucky someone might just snatch your girlfriend. Why are we experiencing rapture?" he quizzed.

Not long ago, actress Nikki Samosa raised a similar concern over the high cost of data and airtime.



She noted that the cost of data was killing Ghanaians and businesses.



Nikki in a tweet dated February 17 disclosed that she was in search of a benevolent person who can provide her with unlimited data that will last for a lifetime.



"Please Someone should just dash me 1,000000 billion data to last me my entire life in this country. Wifi+phone. I am tayad. Data networks are killing us," she tweeted.



