Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Ali and Fatima arguably have become household names following their weekly appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show, Date Rush.
For fans of the show, they are a delight to watch.
It was thus not surprising that they bagged the most awards on July 4 in the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards. Each of them walked away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.
While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.
The ultimate – Best Couple of the Season- however, went to Dzato and Grace.
Below is a full list of awardees:
Most Hilarious Male – Desmond
Most Hilarious Female – Cilla
Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino & Sandra
Freshest Male – Process
Freshest Female – Ellen
Most Romantic Male – Benjamin
Most Romantic Female – Success
Drama King – Sammy
Drama Queen – Bella
Most Vocal Male – Qwesi
Most Vocal Female – Stephanie
Gnasher of the Season – Rockson