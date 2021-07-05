1
Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Daterush Couple Best Couple of the Season went to Dzato and Grace

Mon, 5 Jul 2021 Source: 3news.com

Ali and Fatima arguably have become household names following their weekly appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show, Date Rush.

For fans of the show, they are a delight to watch.

It was thus not surprising that they bagged the most awards on July 4 in the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards. Each of them walked away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.

While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.

The ultimate – Best Couple of the Season- however, went to Dzato and Grace.

Below is a full list of awardees:

Most Hilarious Male – Desmond

Most Hilarious Female – Cilla

Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino & Sandra

Freshest Male – Process

Freshest Female – Ellen

Most Romantic Male – Benjamin

Most Romantic Female – Success

Drama King – Sammy

Drama Queen – Bella

Most Vocal Male – Qwesi

Most Vocal Female – Stephanie

Gnasher of the Season – Rockson

