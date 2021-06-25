Date women you can afford – Lady advises men

Harryboo advised men to be patient and always be themselves, not trying to please women

Professional nail technician, Harryboo, has advised all men to go in for women they can afford to take care of.

Per her observation, most men go in for women they want not considering whether they can take care of them or not.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes Show, she said, “When you look at the lady, and how she’s presented herself, you should know whether or not she’s too high or too low for you so base your judgement on that and know if you should go in for her”.



She believes that, it is not always the fault of the women but rather the men because most of them do not go in for women they are able to afford.

“So you should also know yourself and your standards before you go in for the type of lady you want” she added.



She stated that, most of these men are just trying to challenge themselves and do more than they are capable of doing.



Harryboo advised men to be patient, always be themselves and to try not to set higher standards for themselves to please any women.