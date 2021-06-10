Dating does not mean you can’t go out with other people – Mrs. Okyeame

Annica Nsiah-Apau, the wife of rap artiste Okyeame Kwame

Annica Nsiah-Apau, the wife of rap artiste, Okyeame Kwame, has positioned that it is not wrong to date more than one person at a time.

Speaking on eTV Ghana’s Springboard Hangout show with host, Comfort Ocran, Annica explained that before two people get into a relationship, there are other stages that they go through and dating is one of them. Thus implying that dating is not the same as being in a relationship.



Detailing on these stages, she mentioned that the first stage is to like the person and have them like you back. Dating, according to her, is the next step and that is when two people are getting to know each other to figure out if they can move forward to the next stage which is being in a relationship.



“You can be hanging out with each other, going to parties, etc but this does not mean that you cannot also be hanging out with other people because dating can be with everyone. When you’re dating, it is okay to let them know that you’re also dating other people so dating does not mean you’re in a relationship, it just means you’re hanging out”, she said.

Annica continued that when the two have now decided that they like each other, then they now move from dating to dating exclusively. Dating exclusively, per her definition is where the freedom to date other people ends because that is when both parties decide and agree that they are dating each other only.



From this stage, it now goes further to being in a relationship. She noted that at this stage, both parties should have already had extensive discussions on what they want to do. Again, she emphasized that being in a romantic relationship is another stage where both parties invest resources such as time, money, gifts, services, ideas and emotions.



Following this stage, she said, is courtship, then comes getting engaged and finally getting married.