Dating is not about commitment – Relationship Coach

Relationship Coach and Family Life Consultant, Catherine Onwioduokit

Relationship Coach and Family Life Consultant, Catherine Onwioduokit, has explained what exactly it means to be dating someone.

She explained dating as a pre-relationship procedure which is not a relationship or proposal.



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect show, she stated that, “It is a time where two people who find some butterflies within them, feel they can’t separate themselves from each other and begin to find out more about themselves that may lead to a relationship and ultimately a proposal.



"Hence, dating is just a time of finding out or a time of curiosity between two persons who feel they are romantic and fear God.”



She mentioned that these two people will have to decide that they want to start doing certain things together to see whether their friendship can go to the next level.



“Dating is not a proposal. Whiles dating, you develop friendship and cordiality amongst yourselves. There is something about the way God has created certain people that at a certain age, you tilt towards certain people so, you may begin to start wanting to be around the person for quite a number of times. You may want to talk to this person and share your opinion but you don’t necessarily need to make any commitment to the person,” she emphasized.

She believes that, dating should not carry any commitment as it’s just a time of gravitating towards one particular person.



She added that dating is also a time principally for discovery, and knowing who the person you’re with really is.



“One of the mistakes anybody will make as a young person is that because “you’re attracted to this person then you should start a relationship; no, it is not right,” she said.



Catherine noted that dating is only giving the individuals the ample time they need to build friendship and discover more about themselves that they might be attracted to.