Daughter of Osibisa's Kiki Gyan rants over unpaid royalties to her late father

Vanessa Gyan crazes in a series of tweets about royalties

Vanessa Gyan, daughter of Osibisa band member, Kiki Gyan, has gone on social media rants to address why her father's royalties haven't been paid when other members of the Osibisa Band receive theirs from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



According to several tweets shared by the radio and television personality, she said “With the way Osibisa songs are played any and everywhere...please, our check should be waiting.”



She added that, “So two members of the group have been receiving royalties and the rest are what? Chop liver? Okay.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa has alleged that her late father, Kiki Gyan, has not been captured in GHAMRO’s database.



“GHAMRO has no info for my dad in their database but they do of the other bandmates. Sooooooo, nobody thought to reach out to any of his family members? A whole Kiki Gyan. Well,” she wrote.



She further claimed that the Ghanaian music industry is just rude and disrespectful for continuing to ignore her father.



“The music industry is just rude and disrespectful. Your continued disregard of my father does not sit well with me,” she stated.



Vanessa’s series of tweets come after it was announced by Rex Omar, who is the Chairman of GHAMRO, that Shatta Wale was to receive GHc30,000 as royalties.

