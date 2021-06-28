David Dontoh discusses how the arts industry can be improved

Veteran actor, David Dontoh

Chairman of the National Film Authority and veteran actor, David Dontoh, has suggested some ways the arts industry in the country can be improved.

According to him, our films are lacking a lot thus the reason why we are unable to get our films across the world.



Defining what art is to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “Film is a fine art and it’s at the apex and climax of all the arts, the literary arts, fine arts, and all the others come together to form a film as a fine art.”



He mentioned that our film is unable to get to the top because “The roots are not dynamic enough and not functioning, it affects very top.”



He highlighted that, most actors today are not trained, but only have the talent to act as compared to actors and actresses who used to act 10 years ago.



He mentioned that “All those who work together to make the film really thick must be people who have gone through the right channels and have been trained. They must also know all the elements that come together to make film making a success.”

David Dontoh also emphasized that, the facilities and amenities to produce the films and make the arts industry an effective one are unavailable.



“If they are, it will make work and coordination very easy.”



He advised that we support the industry by, “Giving out scholarships for interested persons to go outside to read and study arts as they do to the other sectors.”



He is hopeful that, if all these are done together with some others, the art industry can and will be better than it already is.