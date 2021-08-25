David Dontoh shares how he found boxing and became friends with Azumah Nelson

Professor Azumah Nelson

Legendary Ghanaian actor, David Dontoh, has shared how he became an ardent boxer in his hay days while working on his acting career.

The born athlete noted that he started boxing from home, thanks to his youngest uncle, who used to beat him during sparring matches.



According to him, his uncle, who schooled at Takoradi Polytechnic, joined a boxing club in the region at the time.



“My youngest uncle went to school at Takoradi Polytechnic and had this national heavyweight boxer who was his friend, and they would both run away from school to the boxing club to train. When he came home during school breaks, he would come and ask me to spar with him, and he would beat me,” he stated jovially.



He noted that he continued to box when he got to Apam Secondary School. “When I went to secondary school, there was a national middleweight champion who was leaving the school at the time I was entering. And he had a ring and boxing gloves which I took over immediately I got to the school, and for six years, I was boxing in Apam.”

Speaking to Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the Yleaderboard Series, David Dontoh shared that after completing Apam, he casually continued boxing and took advantage of the Kaneshie complex constructed by former Head of State, General Ankrah.



“I usually would walk from Dansoman to Kaneshie after the complex was commissioned to watch the boxers train, and one day I decided to join.”



Recounting the day, he disclosed that he became friends with Ghana’s boxing Professor, Azumah Nelson. “Interestingly, on that day, Azumah Nelson decided to spar with me. I had seen Azumah a couple of times selling coconut at the Korle-Bu roundabout area. We became friends after that.”