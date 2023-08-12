David Oscar’s betrayal was the most hurtful one – DKB

Comedian DKB

Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB says he is not happy with the way his colleague David Oscar treated him despite all he did to develop the latter’s career.

Appearing on Joy Prime’s morning show, DKB expressed his displeasure, particularly to the people he claims he personally supported to build their careers yet conspired to betray him, adding that David Oscar’s betrayal was the most hurtful one.



“People I helped to become who they are by God’s grace connived to bring me down. The most painful one was David Oscar. I behaved like a soldier, stood behind him, fought Charterhouse so aggressively, and made Charterhouse my enemy, of which I didn’t care, only for David Oscar to later turn against me because I made him fight Charterhouse. It was painful,” he told Roselyn Felli.



DKB also added that David Oscar apart from betraying him also tried to ruin his career claiming that “he moved from one radio station to another, wanting to demonise and destroy me.”



According to the comedian, though David Oscar was not his biological brother, he loved him and treated him as such.



The two comedians have been on each other’s neck since 2018 after David Oscar called DKB a ‘fraudster’.

VKB/BB



