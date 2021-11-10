Davido allegedly flaunts new lover on date in U.S.A

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido appears to have confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with Chioma as he has flaunted his new lover simply known as Lady V.

Although Davido has not publicly declared an end to his relationship with Chioma, it from all indications, it seems that all is not well between the two.



This is because a popular Nigerian celebrity gossip blog has alleged that Davido has introduced a new lady to his family.

"Hello tueh tueh, Is this the end of Assurance?? Abi David just Dey play away match??? Chioma mix in the mud o, Chioma mix wey Jaruma Dey use lie david don move to another meat o," it wrote.



"Them Dey together as I type, Na this geh be David life wire now, Emi oga He bought her Bikini and Rolex, They celebrated in California, Her birthday was on 2nd of November, She deactivated her Instagram. Page. She has her Business page and New Instagram on and david follows both (una wan go greet her make I drop handle) David dey answer 001. She dey answer 002. ( that’s what they call each other) them don Dey introduce her to family sef, if you check the slides, you will see her and nikos, She and Nikos's david cousins sister, I come in peace, more details later," the post read.