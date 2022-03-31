1
Davido and Chioma unfollow each other on Instagram

Davido And Chioma2.png Davido and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido, and his third baby mama Chioma Rowland have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their pages on Thursday, March 31, 2022, reveals that they are no longer following each other on the social media app.

This comes a few weeks after Davido sent a private jet to pick up Chioma and their son, Ifeanyi, to London for his music concert at the 02 Arena.

Prior to this development, the two were rumored to have re-ignited their relationship as they have been spotted together at clubs, weddings, and so on.

They have also been spotted on social media in recent times, liking and commenting on each other’s photos.

See the screenshots below



