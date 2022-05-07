Davido and Chris Brown dance to snippet of their unreleased song

Chris Brown and Davido jam to the release of their new song

Nigerian superstar Davido has linked up with American singer Chris Brown to give his fans another amazing hit song.

The two singers were seen in a video sighted on Instagram with music producer Kiddominant as they sang and danced to the tune.



The singers were clearly having a great time in each other's company as they tried to outdance each other.



Davido and Chris Brown released a song together, "Blow My Mind", in 2019 from Davido's A Good Time album.



Fans of the singers have taken to social media to react to the second collaboration of the singers as they eagerly wait for the song.



See reactions below

Glixxlyon21 said: "This is crazy already Imade."



Enicryptoexchange said: "Baddest... Grammy Loading."



One_day_sholly said:"What I woke up seeing big joy on my face."



Kiss.vado6712 wrote:"Davido will still kill the song."



Mayowa_oluwadare_002 wrote:"This one na summer vibes."

Boyancychuks said:"OBO is just too good for my liking>"



See post below:



