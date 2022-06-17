Davido becomes most followed African musician on Twitter

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido, is now the most followed African musician on Twitter.

He beats Egyptian legend, Amr Diab to emerge as the first African artiste in the world to reach 11.6 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.



On his Twitter page, he shared retweets of his latest performance with Ckay and Focalistic at the sold-out festival in New York as part of his 'We Rise By Lifting Others Tour'.



The singer recently had an interview with TV host, Trevoh Noah on The Daily Show in America, where spoke about his 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Tour.



Davido noted that his tour will be bringing more than Davido the artiste but rather all of Africa including the food, culture, and fashion among others to America.

Meanwhile, the 'Stand Strong' crooner has also amassed a huge following on Instagram with 24.3 million followers.



He beat the likes of Wizkid who has 14.7M followers on Instagram, 10.2M followers on Twitter.



Davido also beat Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy who has 10.5M followers on Instagram and 6.8M followers on Twitter.