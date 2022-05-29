Davido calls out a show promoter in Italy for duping him

Nigerian musician, Davido

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to call out a show promoter in Italy.

Davido in a post he shared on his Instagram story claims a promoter tried to defraud him despite the show being sold out.



According to the 'Stand Strong' hitmaker, he went ahead to perform the show because some people may have spent their last to purchase tickets just to see him.

Narrating his ordeal at the show he attended in Italy, he wrote;



