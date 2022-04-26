0
Davido declares son, Ifeanyi, an automatic billionaire

Davido And Son7.png Ifeanyi is Davido and Chioma's only son

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: thenationonlineng.net

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Davido, has declared his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke an automatic billionaire.

The DMW boss took a break from work to spend some quality time with his heir apparent in his luxurious Banana Island home.

Via his Insta stories, Davido shared videos of some fun moments with his 'little man' alongside photos of when his son eventually fell asleep.

Davido who looked on whiles his son fell asleep in his arms shared pictures of the moment with the caption;

“Flesh and blood.” and “Automatic billionaire.”

