Davido descends in a lift on O2 Arena stage

Davido's grande entrance

Davido makes grande entrance

Davido’s Dolce and Gabanna attire cost over $10,000



Zlatan performs with Davido



Davido’s grande O2 Arena Concert matched the grand entrance the artiste made at the O2 Arena. The artiste was captured descending from a personalised box elevator prior to his performance.



The artiste’s entrance had a combination of things that delighted his audience when he came out of the elevator box wearing a sparkly black three-piece attire from Dolce and Gabbana ranging from $10,000 to $25,0000.



Wearing his usual smile, the ‘Skelewu’ crooner performed to his 20,000 audience with his first song ‘Skelewu’ which he released in 2013.

Davido after his entrance song, gave back to back hits from his popular songs and went on to perform with Zlatan Ibile.



Ahead of Davido’s show in London, the Nigerian award-winning artiste as of Thursday, March 3, 2022, had sold out the O2 Arena and not even a single ticket was available for his concert on March 5.



This development was confirmed by the management of the arena on their official Twitter account.



Before his sold-out show this year, Davido first performed at the London O2 Arena in January 2019.



