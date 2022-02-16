Davido disburses ₦250 million to 292 orphanages in Nigeria

Singer Davido

Davido says 292 orphanages received his donation



Celebrated singer, David Adeleke, stage named, Davido has fulfilled his promise of donating a total of ₦250million to orphanages in his home country, Nigeria.



It will be recalled that Davido in November last year, challenged his friends to send him a million Naira as part of his 29th birthday celebrations.



The fundraiser which was organized online witnessed friends and colleagues sending him a whooping ₦200 million.

The 'Risky' crooner later announced that he had a new plan for the cash.



The award-winning musician set up a 5-member committee to foresee the disbursement of the monies to orphanages in Nigeria with an additional 50 million from his personal account.



Announcing the progress made so far in a statement on February 15 he stated that his wish had been fulfilled.







Read Davido's release below

As a follow up to the press statement I released on 19th November 2021 where I announced my intention of donating the total sum of N200 million received from my friends and family, together with my personal donation of N50 million, to orphanages across Nigeria, I bring you an update.



As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.



So far, the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.



As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard.



I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that made this possible, the committee of high caliber and principled people who dedicated their time to ensuring this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends and well wishers.

Thank you for your continuous support and love.



Always remember, we rise by lifting others.



Signed,



David Adeleke



February 15, 2022.