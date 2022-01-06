Davido ‘ditches’ diamond necklaces, purchases ‘Made in Ghana’ beads

Nigerian singer, Davido purchases some Ghanaian beads from a hawker, wears some around his neck

Davido shows Ghanaians some love

Davido praised for purchasing Ghanaian products



Davido currently in Ghana for vacation



In a bid to prove his love for Ghanaian products, Davido has purchased some beaded Ghanaian necklaces at the Labadi Beach in Accra.



Perhaps this single act by Davido is to prove that indeed he has an eye for ‘Made in Ghana’ goods in the heat of the discussion that Nigerians do not support the Ghanaian craft.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the ‘Jowo’ hitmaker whilst taking a stroll at the Labadi beach stopped a local beads hawker and engaged him in a conversation.



He then bought some beaded necklaces and bracelets which he immediately adorned himself with despite the millions of dollars’ worth of jewelleries around his neck.

The video was first shared by a popular Nigerian blogger ‘Tunde Ednut’ with the caption;



“Later Shatta Wale will say Nigerians no dey show love. How many bracelets and chains DAVIDO buy now now to support Ghana? Count it. Shatta Wale, wokasa dodo!! emma yenbo anfu.”



Several social media users particularly Nigerians have since reacted to the video which has gone viral.



Others have also described the ‘Jowo’ hitmaker who is currently on a vacation in Ghana as a humble unifier.



Watch the video below



