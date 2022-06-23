Davido earns N144.5m from Boston, Toronto ticket sales

Nigerian Musician, Davido

Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstar Davido, who is currently on a North American tour, has earned N144.5 million from the sold-out ticket sales from History-Toronto, and House of Blue in Boston.

The tour labelled “We rise by lifting others” began on June 16 in Brooklyn, New York.



According to BusinessDay, figures released by SeatGeek showed that the award-winning singer’s tour tickets were generally sold for as little as $41.00, with an average price of $74.00. Davido made $185,000 (N76.8m) and $162,800 (N67.6m), totalling N144.5m based on an average ticket sales rate of N415.37 and the capacities of History (2,500) and House of Blues (2,200).

Reports indicate ticket purchasers would go online to search for ticket prices using sites such as SeatGeek’s Deal Score Function, which ranks tickets by value and shows buyers how good a deal they are getting when purchasing tickets.



Davido, who was on the daily show with Trevor Noah some weeks back, stated that his main aim of the North American tour was to showcase Africa in its entirety and to carry everyone along, especially Africans.