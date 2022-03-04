6
Menu
Entertainment

Davido flies Chioma and son in private jet to London

Davido Chioma Chioma flies with son to London

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chioma and son fly to London to support Davido

Davido welcomes Chioma and son to London

Chioma and son transported in luxurious cars from London airport

Popular musician, David Adeleke, known in showbiz as Davido, has flown the mother of his child, Chioma Rowland, and their son, Ifeanyi, to London for his O2 Arena concert in a private jet.

This was shared by talent manager, Ubi Franklin who disclosed this via an Instagram post on March 4, 2022. He wrote, “London we are coming, Davido sent us a jet.”

In other posts, Chioma was seen babying her son while she relaxed in the private jet with crew members.

At their touchdown in London, Davido was present to welcome his baby mama and son with a fleet of luxurious cars ready at the airport.

As of Thursday, March 3, 2022, not even a single ticket was available for Davido’s concert to happen at the O2 Arena on March 5.

This development was confirmed by the management of the arena on their official Twitter account.

Before his sold-out show this year, Davido first performed at the London O2 Arena in January 2019.

Wizkid also headlined a show in 2018, where he also sold out the venue, then followed Burna Boy in August 2021 after his Grammy win.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs)



Watch this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS