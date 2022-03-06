0
Davido flies his driver to London for his show at the 02 Arena

Davido And Driver Davido and his driver, Tunde

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, flew some of his family and friends to watch his show happening at the London 02 Arena on Saturday, Mach 5.

Among them is his driver, Tunde who was seen arriving London to have a great experience alongside the singer.

It was reported that prior to this, he flew his baby mama Chioma and his son, Ifeanyi in his private jet on Thursday, March 3.

According to the news making round, tickets for the much anticipated show at the 02 Arena has sold out.

See Davido’s post below:

