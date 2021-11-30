Davido gives condition for orphanages that will benefit from 250 million naira donation

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido has disclosed his intentions to kickstart the disbursement of his N250 donation to orphanages.

He gave an update via his verified Twitter account on Monday, November 29, 2021.



Davido disclosed that only government-approved orphanages would benefit from the funds.



One can recall that in an earlier post shared on Twitter by the musician, orphanages were directed to register via a particular link shared.

The registration which commenced on Nov 29 will be open until Thursday 2nd of December 2021.



Throwing more light on the disbursement of funds, Davido in a Twitter post, shared a flyer with some details;



