Davido gives out 250m Naira donation to Nigerian orphanages

Davido on Tuesday requested money from friends

He received over 300.000.000.00 Naira



The singer is donating the proceeds to Nigerian orphanages



Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, best known as Davido has donated a whopping two-hundred and fifty million Naira to orphanages across his country.



On Tuesday, November 16, the award-winning singer took to his Instagram page to request 1 million Naira each from his friends and fellow musicians as part of his upcoming birthday.



''We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. Shey they said we are 30 BG. If you don't send your own. You out of here. You are gone'' he quipped.

To his surprise and followers across the world who were monitoring the progress of the donation, huge sums of money started hitting his bank account with others depositing more than he had requested.



In less than 24 hours, he had over 160 million Naira sitting in the zero-account.



To the astonishment of many, Davido, on Friday disclosed that he "might give it all away" in a tweet. Yes, he did!



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb on Saturday, November 20, the celebrated musician disclosed that a five-person Disbursement Committee has been set up to see to it that hope is restored in orphanages in his home country.



Part of the statement read: "I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans. and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday. The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200.000,000,00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity. I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling NGN 300.000.000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000.000 00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250.000,000.00."

