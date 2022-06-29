1
Davido hangs out with Depay in L.A

Davido 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Nigerian Musician, Davido

Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay took to the picture-sharing app, Instagram to share pictures of his time together with Nigeria's music icon Davido in Los Angeles.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian is still enjoying his holiday after a decent first season with the Spanish giants which saw him score 12 goals in 28 La Liga outings.

The 28-year-old attacker was at Davido's concert.

The ex-Manchester United player was beaming with smiles as posed for a picture with Nigeria's afrobeat star.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother. He occasionally visits Ghana to carry out his philanthropic duties when the football season is on break.

