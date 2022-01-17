Davido is Africa’s most followed artiste on Twitter

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, is the most followed artiste in Africa on Twitter.

The singer has gained 10 million organic followers on the popular micro-blogging app within the course of a decade.



He shared the news to his fans via his Insta story where he shared some spotlight on his journey since its inception in 2011 till date.



The singer is also the most followed Nigerian celebrity on popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

The 'Champion Sound' hitmaker enjoys a fan base of over a 22million on Instagram.



Watch the post below:



