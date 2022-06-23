Davido offers 'brilliant but needy' Ghanaian student full university scholarship

Suleyman Morro (left) and Davido (right)

Sunyani SHS graduate excels in WASSCE

Social media users appeal for support for 'brilliant but needy' student



Davido comes to the rescue



Nigerian Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido in showbiz circles, has extended a helping hand to a brilliant but needy Ghanaian Senior High School (SHS) graduate, Suleyman Morro.



The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of Morro, a graduate of Sunyani SHS, went viral on social media after he scored 8As. It turned out that he was unable to continue to the tertiary level due to a lack of finances.



This caught the attention of the Nigerian artiste, who mounted a search for Morro, whose story had been shared widely online.



"Please locate him for me," Davido tweeted.

With the help of netizens, young Suleyman Morro was found.



Giving an update on the situation, Davido said he had offered Morro a 5-year maximum fully-funded scholarship at his father's institution, the Adeleke University in southwestern Nigeria.



Additionally, Suleyman Morro will have other benefits, including accommodation and allowance during his study.



"We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university.. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y'all.. #wrblo" Davido tweeted.



