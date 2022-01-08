Davido organizes plush housewarming party for new 'Banana Island' mansion

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has held a housewarming party for his new home situated at Banana Island, Lagos.

The housewarming which also doubled as a New Year party had a huge turnout as countless Nigerian celebrities stormed the event.



In some videos which have gone viral, the likes of Kizz Daniels, Zlatan Ibile, Skiibii, JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus, Pauloo, Ubi Franklin, Peruzzi, and many others were seen at the occasion.



In one of the videos, it was spotted that not long after the gates were officially open, guests started to troop into Davido's new yard which was already decorated with chairs and balloons.



Davido on the other hand was seen in the company of his bodyguards.

Watch the videos from the event below:







