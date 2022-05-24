0
Davido, others congratulate Banky W for winning election primaries

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: thewhistler.ng

The emergence of Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington alias 'Banky W', as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 House of Representatives election has excited his fellow musicians and other entertainers.

Wellington, at the just concluded House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries of the PDP, won the party’s ticket to contest the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat.

He clinched 28 of the 31 votes cast by delegates at the primary election.

Davido, while congratulating Banky W in a tweet, said: “Congrats @BankyW! You have my support! Don’t sit at home and complain, get up and make a change.”

Obi Cubana, DJ Neptune, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and MI Abaga, amongst others, also congratulated the singer for his victory on social media.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wrote: “One building block at a time. Congrats @BankyW! Time to prepare even harder bro.”

“Congratulations @BankyW on securing PDP Primaries ticket for House Of Representatives,” businessman, Obi Cubana, tweeted.

