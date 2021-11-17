Davido raises funds to clear Rolls-Royce from the port, receives over N80 million in 2 hours

Nigerian singer, Davido

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has received over 80 million naira from his showbiz colleagues after he took to social media to solicit funds to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.



In what started as a joke, donations were pouring in from several Nigerian celebrities including the likes of Mr. Eazi, Mayorkun, Perruzi, BB Naija’s Nengi, Teni, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, Femi Otedola, Patornking, Ckay, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and many others.



These individuals transferred millions of naira each into Davido’s bank account after the singer asked musicians he had once helped to send him a million Naira each to clear his vehicle from the port.



“Do we get up by raising other abi? I have not risen to lift others for the last 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All my friends a million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send yours. Out of here! Have you gone? If u know I've given you a hit song, send me money. una know una selves oo.

Davido opened the bank account in the early hours of November 17, 2021, to receive the monies.



