Davido rejects bras thrown at him on stage during New York show

Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken a different approach to the trend of fans throwing their bra at singers.

Whiles performing on stage at his recent show held in New York, the “If” crooner refused bra presents from fans, unlike his other colleagues.



Some Nigerian celebrities including Burna Boy have adopted the habit of gladly picking bras thrown at them on stage.



Earlier during a concert in the U.S, the 'African Giant' crooner packed over 10 bras on the stage and fixed them inside his pockets.

But Davido who experienced the same encounter with some female fans grabbed the bras and threw them backstage in displeasure.



