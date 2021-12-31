Davido reveals he made $22.3 million this year

Davido smiles as he cashes in money in 2021

Davido shares on social media how much he made in 2021

Davido prays to be richer in 2022



Davido signs brand new deal with Wema Bank



Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he made a total of $22.3M in 2021.



In a post shared on social media, the 29-year-old singer revealed the whopping amount of cash he made from his hard work this year and went on to say that next year is going to be better.



In his words, “Made 22.3 million dollars in the year 2021," adding, “2022, we make the family rich”.

Davido on December 17, 2021, was announced as the brand ambassador for German multinational corporation, Puma, and in the same month, signed a multimillion deal with Wema Bank in Nigeria as their brand Ambassador, according to PM Nigeria.



The Nigerian disclosed this year to CNN and why he begged for money to clear his Rolce Royce from the port and further revealed that he initially had a bet with his friends that he was going to make about 60,000 dollars if he requested donations from his colleagues but he eventually made over $600,000, which he further donated to charity.







