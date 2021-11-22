Davido’s crew members reportedly get into a fight at a club in Dubai

Crew members of popular Nigerian singer, Davido have been reported to have engaged in a brawl at a club in Dubai.

It was gathered that a person at the club brought out his phone to record the singer, which he was against.



Although there were warnings, the person continued the recording which brought about an outburst.



According to reports, some people got injured in the process before the police arrived at the club.

An eyewitness said,



"This happened at a club in Dubai. Some patrons got to the club and ordered a lot of drinks. Davido got in and ordered just one Azul and Don Julio. Then these guys bought more drinks and brought out their phones to record. The club’s bouncer approached them and askd them to stop recording stating Davido didn’t like it. An argument ensued and a fight broke out between Davido’s crew and these patrons. One of the patrons collapsed after a bottle was planted on his head. The police intervened but some of the female club goers created a scene outside the club as they claimed Davido’s gathered men seized their phones for recording the fight."



